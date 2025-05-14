Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 83° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Police: Gunman at large after dispute near Richards Street

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 1:21 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

Honolulu police say they are looking for a man who fired a shot into the air this morning after arguing with a woman who had a baby.

“This morning, officers responded to reports of gunfire near N(orth) Beretania Street and Richards Street involving a dispute between an adult male and a female,” read the social media post at 12:07 p.m.

Before officers got to the scene, the man fired a gun into the air and ran away. The woman and her baby were not hurt.

HPD did not release a description of the man or the time the argument occurred.

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-951-8300.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide