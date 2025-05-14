Police: Gunman at large after dispute near Richards Street

Honolulu police say they are looking for a man who fired a shot into the air this morning after arguing with a woman who had a baby.

“This morning, officers responded to reports of gunfire near N(orth) Beretania Street and Richards Street involving a dispute between an adult male and a female,” read the social media post at 12:07 p.m.

Before officers got to the scene, the man fired a gun into the air and ran away. The woman and her baby were not hurt.

HPD did not release a description of the man or the time the argument occurred.

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-951-8300.