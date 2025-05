A shark warning alert has been issued this morning for Makaha Beach in West Oahu.

Ocean Safety lifeguards confirmed the sighting of one tiger shark about 100 yards from shore in Makaha, according to an HNL Alert issued at 10:18 a.m.

Warning signs have been posted.

“If you see or encounter a shark, notify Ocean Safety personnel or call 911 immediately, said the alert. “Always check with a lifeguard for the latest ocean and beach conditions.”