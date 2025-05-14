Letter: Administration tearing down U.S. foundations

There is a political jargon that says elections have consequences. It is a long-held tradition followed by incoming administrations to implement changes in priorities and policies which are consistent with their ideological agenda. While they have all the right to do so, such changes should not include cherry-picking which laws and which sections of the Constitution to obey and which to ignore.

Yet this is exactly what President Donald Trump and his administration are doing. They are actively engaged in undermining the foundation of the two anchors of our democracy — the rule of law and due process — by refusing to comply with several judicial decisions relating to deportation.

While changes in policies and agenda are expected, careless disregard for the law and the Constitution is not a long-standing tradition. Changes in political power do not mean changes to the Constitution.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

