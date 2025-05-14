Letter: Anti-Trump media does grave disservice to all

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

At the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, WHCA President Eugene Daniels said that the dinner was meant to “honor journalistic excellence and a robust, independent media covering the most powerful office in the world.”

Mr. Daniels’ high praise of his profession’s virtues ring hollow among the people they supposedly serve: the American people. Poll after poll ranks the news media’s credibility, among the general public, at its lowest point ever. People have become tired of the anti-Trump bias in the news media and see them as just a propaganda tool of the liberal left.

A free and independent press is a sign of a functioning, healthy democracy. Journalism exists as a watchdog of private and government action, providing information to maintain an informed citizenry of voters. Journ- alism’s role should be to inform, not incite. Unfortunately, it has devolved into the latter.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

