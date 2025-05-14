Letter: Federal gutting sacrifices irreplaceable workers

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The writer who is “amazed” at protesters against “exposing the corrupt, incompetent, and possibly criminal actions” of the United States Agency for International Development is parroting Donald Trump’s baseless propaganda (“Stop USAID bleeding before helping others,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 2).

Our president sanctioned a pathologically resentful Elon Musk to put 58,000-plus (the number grows daily) dedicated public servants out of work across multiple agencies.

Throughout my 30-plus years of honorable service in the U.S. Navy, I’ve experienced only the highest levels of commitment and industry from both civilian and uniformed personnel. Unlike with the present regime, there was always a heightened ethical awareness and avoidance of conflicts of interest, concepts being presently trampled at the cost of human livelihood, irreplaceable experience and the fabric of our beloved nation.

Jared Wickware

Kalihi

