Letter: Simple strategy to better fund rail construction

Thomas Brandt presents a lucid plan for fair assignment of fees to pay for the rail system (“Property owners who benefit from rail should help pay for it,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 8). It is simple to understand and easy to implement: Let those who will benefit from the project the most actually pay the most to finance it.

As one who will have the trains running a few feet from my glass wall and balcony lanai, I am asking how to collect a viewing or entertainment fee from the Skyline passengers who will have a good look into the homes of those of us living beside the guideway. Give me my share of proximity revenues and I will hang my frilliest unmentionable items out to dry in full view. This will illustrate what some of us residents think of this giant tech toy.

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

