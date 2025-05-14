Letter: Trump, Musk set fire to federal government

The Donald Trump-Elon Musk regime has decided that the best way to clean house is to strike a match to it. Hopefully those who said we should wait and see what happens are beginning to realize we should have all rushed to join the bucket brigade sooner.

Too many lives have already been damaged, too many useful programs destroyed and too much international trust lost to allow this conflagration to continue. Trump promised to be a dictator for only one day, not team up with Musk to become arsons-in-chief.

Clearly, the most dangerous enemies within are this duo posing as president and advisor. It is time to stop them from doing any more damage and to bring them to justice. Do we have enough buckets?

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

