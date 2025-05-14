Off the news: City takes steps to curb urban CRB blight

The city Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has decided to tackle coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB) infestations in urban Honolulu — weeks after initial damage was discovered.

This is a positive development, but DPP has limited sway over private properties that can serve as prime breeding grounds. For now, prevention is the name of the game, and DPP is taking initiative where it can: street landscaping and special districts. Efforts include prohibiting new palm tree planting, replacing affected palms with CRB-resistant trees and limiting CRB host materials.

Still, palms are an island staple and continue to be used on private properties. Only time will tell if DPP’s actions were effective or too little, too late.