At-Home Korean Appetizer

One of the best things about eating at a Korean restaurant are the appetizers called banchan. Various vegetables are cooked and seasoned, then served cold or at room temperature. One favorite is blanched spinach flavored with sesame oil, green onions, sugar, garlic and gochujang (red pepper paste). Even if you omit the spicy red pepper paste, this side dish is still enjoyable and a refreshing way to squeeze more vegetables into your diet. A garnish of white sesame seeds adds a finishing touch and a contrast in color to this easy-kine banchan.

Korean-style Spinach

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces fresh spinach

• 2 tablespoons chopped green onion

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

• 5 small cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 teaspoon sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• Optional: 1 teaspoon gochujang (Korean red pepper paste)

• 1/2 teaspoon white sesame seeds

Directions:

Boil water in a stockpot. Cut off spinach roots, if needed. Soak spinach in tap water to remove any dirt. Drain by lifting spinach out of water so any dirt falls to the bottom. When water is boiling, add spinach until wilted, about 1 minute. Drain and soak in cold water to stop cooking. Squeeze spinach to remove all water and cut in 2-inch lengths. Put spinach and green onions in bowl and add sesame oil, garlic and sugar. Mix thoroughly with a spoon or use your hands wearing gloves. Add gochujang sauce if you like spicy. Garnish with sesame seeds and let sit for at least 15 minutes for flavor to soak in. Enjoy cold or at room temperature. Serves 2-3 as a side dish.