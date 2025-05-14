Class Dismissed

Books closed, pencils down — it’s time to turn the tassel and kick off the celebration! Summer vibes are here, but before your grad moves on to their next big adventure, let’s celebrate their hard work. Not sure where to celebrate? Check out these top spots, offering not just stunning venue spaces but mouthwatering menus that will make this milestone one to remember.

3660 on the Rise

Even though the restaurant may be closed, chef Russell Siu and the talented 3660 on the Rise (3660 Waialae Ave.) team are still bringing the heat to private events. Whether you’re hosting an intimate gathering of 10 or a grand celebration for 150, their private rooms are ready to turn your vision into reality. Enjoy fan favorites from the Kakaako Kitchen or 3660 on the Rise menus, or pick from a selection of heavy appetizers. For a truly personalized touch, work with the staff to customize a menu that fits your event perfectly. Add your personal touch to the celebration by bringing in a photo booth, balloon arch or even a lion dance. The biz is ready to make the celebration one to remember.

To book a private room or catering order, visit 3660.com or email banquets@3660.com.

A Catered Experience

In true Hawaii fashion, sometimes a backyard party is the best way to celebrate, and A Catered Experience (94-1068 Ka Uka Blvd.) makes it easy to keep the food part stress-free. Its extensive catering menu has something for every craving, or you can choose from its specially curated graduation package or summer celebration package, packed with local favorites. Everything is served in convenient disposable trays and platters, making cleanup a breeze. Want to take it up a notch? Book the Legacy Ballroom at the Hawaii Okinawa Center and still enjoy all the delicious offerings from the biz, with none of the hassle.

Visit acateredexperience.com for the full catering and banquet menu.

Side Street Inn

If you’re looking for a laid-back vibe for the celebration, Side Street Inn in Kapahulu (614 Kapahulu Ave. Ste. 100) is the perfect spot. Accommodating parties of 15 to 175 guests, this spot offers a variety of mouthwatering menu options perfect for every graduate. There are also two private rooms for groups of 35 to 80. Choose from three tempting party menus featuring local favorites like sliced teriyaki rib-eye, pan-fried pork chops and garlic chicken. With a wide selection of drinks to keep the toasts flowing, this celebration will have everyone raising their glass to the grad all night long.

For more information, visit sidestreetinn.com.

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar

Known for its exquisite buffet and breathtaking oceanfront views, 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar (100 Holomoana St. third floor) is the perfect place to celebrate your grad in style. Indulge in its award-winning buffet, featuring steamed crab legs, slow-roasted prime rib, island-fresh sashimi and so much more. If you’re craving something more, its versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces let you customize the experience — whether you’re serving up passed appetizers, a full sunset luau buffet or even a taco bar. The options are endless, ensuring your celebration is as memorable as the views.

Visit princewaikiki.com/dine for more information and bookings.

Upstairs at Pier 38

For an unforgettable luncheon celebration, head over to Upstairs at Pier 38 (1129 N. Nimitz Hwy.), where you and up to 150 guests can take over the entire restaurant for an indulgent two-hour buffet. Savor fresh ahi sashimi, tender roast beef, Chinese-style steamed local fish and a delectable mango passion cheesecake — to name a few options. For more intimate gatherings, reserve the private dining room for dinner with 20 to 40 guests and choose from a variety of menu options. But if you want to go all-in on a true local celebration, the Hawaiian luau menu is always a crowd pleaser.

For more information and to take a look at the available spaces, visit upstairspier38.com.

Mariposa

With a stunning view looking over Ala Moana Beach Park, Mariposa (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. level three), nestled inside Neiman Marcus, sets the stage for any celebration. For a daytime affair, indulge in a prix fixe luncheon menu designed for parties of eight or more, or elevate your celebration with a stunning sunset experience, complemented by a special Sunset Lounge menu curated by chef Jorge Guadron. Dreaming of something grander? Mariposa also offers large buyouts, where the team will collaborate with you to craft the perfect menu to match your grad.

For more information and bookings, call 808-951-3420.