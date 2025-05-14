Delicious Teacher Gifts

Still searching for the perfect end-of-year gift for your child’s teacher? Look no further! These local spots have the sweet treats you need to say “thank you” for all the hard work teachers have put in this school year.

In Hawaiian culture, gifting salt is a meaningful gesture to wish someone good luck, blessings and lasting relationships. So, why not show your appreciation for your teacher with some island-inspired salt from Hapa

Hawaiian Salts? Based in Kailua, this local gem offers hand-blended sea salts in three irresistible flavors — original (garlic and ginger), Hot Hawaiian (Hawaiian chili pepper) and olena (turmeric). Choose the Trio Grinder Set, which includes three 4.6-ounce refillable grinders, or the Hapa Pillow pack, in which all three blends come beautifully wrapped and ready to gift. Visit hapahawaiiansalts.com.

Diamond Bakery Hawaii

Who doesn’t love some crunchy treats from Diamond Bakery Hawaii? With more than 103 years of baking tradition, its got the perfect thank you gift for anyone on your list. Mix and match the cracker snack packs or grab a bag of its irresistible Hawaiian Cookies — think candy bead or cornflake with macadamia nuts.

And, to show some love for your teachers, enjoy a sweet 20% off all orders. Stop by the bakery or visit

diamondbakery.com.

756 Moowaa St., Honolulu

808-847-3551

You can’t go wrong with a bag of cookies — especially when they’re from

Okazu-ma, a sister restaurant to Nami Kaze. Chef Bev Luk bakes up mouthwatering cookies and treats that are perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re craving fan-favorites like cereal crunch or brown-butter chocolate chip cookies, or caramel banana bread, there’s something to satisfy every sweet tooth. Don’t forget to preorder your treats for pickup at Nami Kaze, and while you’re there, treat yourself to even more of chef Bev’s delicious creations for lunch and dinner. To place your order, email

info@namikaze.com.

808-556-7090

Surprise your keiki’s teacher with a sweet, edible flower from Zarina’s Sweet Petals Patisserie. These dreamy, handcrafted marshmallow flower confections, made with fruit purees, are as light as air and a beautiful way to show your appreciation. Customize your order by choosing from a stunning array of colors and flower options, such as tulips or roses. It’s the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who inspire. Direct message the biz on Instagram to place your order.

