Flavorful noodles

Glass noodles — also called cellophane noodles — get their lovely name from the way they turn translucent once they are cooked.

These noodles are made from mung bean flour or potato starch. It is puzzling that they aren’t more popular given that they are healthier than other noodles. They are gluten-free, low in calories and low on the glycemic index, making them a better choice for diabetics.

Glass noodles can be found in most supermarkets. They come in different thicknesses, so you can choose your preferred chewiness.

Ingredients:

• 1 (7.75-ounce) package glass noodles, soaked in cold water 20 minutes, then drained

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 cup sliced white onion

• 1 clove garlic, smashed

• 1 cup sliced shiitake or button mushrooms

• 1 cup julienned carrots

• 2 cups asparagus, trimmed, cut in 2-inch pieces

• Green onion and cilantro, for garnish

Sauce ingredients:

• 4 cups water

• 2 tablespoons vegetarian oyster sauce

• 1 tablespoons agave syrup

• 1 teaspoon powdered mushroom seasoning (available in Asian markets, or substitute vegetable bouillon)

• 2 tablespoons liquid aminos

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

Directions:

Combine sauce ingredients, whisking till well-blended. Pour 2/3 of sauce into a nonstick pot; add drained noodles. Cook on medium heat 15 minutes, stirring frequently, until all the liquid is absorbed and noodles become translucent. Transfer to a serving bowl; set aside.

Heat vegetable oil in a skillet or wok on high. Stir-fry onion and garlic 30 seconds. Add mushrooms and carrots; stir 3 minutes. Add asparagus; cook 2 minutes. Lower heat; add remaining sauce. Cook 2 more minutes.

Mix cooked vegetables with noodles. Sprinkle with green onion and cilantro. Serves 4.