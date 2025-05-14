Irresistibly crunchy, nutty treat

The combination of butter-fried black sesame seeds and toasted sesame oil creates an aromatic whammy of nutty sesame flavor in otherwise classic Rice Krispies Treats. To quickly and evenly distribute the cereal in the sticky melted marshmallows, it helps to use two utensils and stir the blend like you’re frying rice. Pressing the mixture into a 9-inch square baking pan turns out perfect squares, but the size and shape of your vessel is up to you. Another option is to spread out the mixture on a greased sheet pan into airy clusters. If you want to feel like a kid (or are one), you can put those clusters into a bowl and pour over milk to enjoy as cereal.

Black Sesame Rice Krispies Treats

Ingredients:

• 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil, plus more for greasing

• 6 tablespoons/85 grams unsalted butter

• 1/4 cup/38 grams black sesame seeds (see tip)

• 1 (12-ounce/340-gram) bag marshmallows

• 3/4 teaspoon coarse kosher salt or 1 teaspoon flaky kosher salt

• 6 cups/160 grams Rice Krispies cereal

Directions:

Grease a 9-inch square baking pan with sesame oil.

In a large pot, melt the butter over medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until the milk solids at the bottom of the pan start to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and add the sesame seeds. Cook, stirring constantly, until the seeds smell toasty, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the marshmallows and salt and stir until melted, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir in the 2 teaspoons sesame oil.

Add the cereal and quickly stir until evenly coated. Immediately press into the greased pan.

Let cool for at least 10 minutes before flipping out onto a cutting board and slicing into squares. The treats can be stored in an airtight container for up to four days at room temperature.

Tip: Black sesame seeds are sold raw or roasted. Both work here, but roasted ones will toast more quickly. The seeds taste bitter if they’re rancid, so be sure to check the expiration date and taste a few seeds before using.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 16.

© 2025 The New York Times Company