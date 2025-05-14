Let’s Toast to Burgers

It’s National Hamburger Month! Life’s too short for bad burgers and these local joints may ask, “You like one hamburgah wit da cheese on da top? Or one cheesburgah deluxe?” Maybe Rap Reiplinger’s friend, Russell, will help you out, too.

TIMELESS TASTE OF HAWAII

A beloved staple in Hawaii since 1940, W&M Bar-B-Q Burgers (3104 Waialae Ave.) has kept its classic charm since its original location opened in Nuuanu. The menu boasts a variety of options, from a simple hamburger to royal burgers and even a veggie burger. Don’t miss the HAL Special ($10.70) featuring the biz’s famous barbecue sauce patty. Be sure to pair it with a side of fries and a Green River.

Visit wmburger.com for the full menu and to order online.

THE AFTER SCHOOL SNACK

Take a short drive up Waialae Avenue to find St. Louis Drive Inn (3145 Waialae Ave.) — a Hawaii gem that’s been serving up delicious eats since the 1960s. Located across from Saint Louis High School and Chaminade University, the burger specials are always a top pick. The Student Special No. 1 ($11) comes with two barbecue burgers, fries and a medium drink. Or, try the seasonal special — a barbecue cheeseburger deluxe, fries and a large drink. You can never go wrong with a great burger special.

Follow @st.louisdrivein_hawaii on Instagram.

cozy spot, big flavor

The ext time you’re in Kaneohe, make sure to swing by H & T Burgers (46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.) inside Windward Mall, right by the main entrance. While it’s popular for its mouthwatering teri burger, its combo meals are the real stars. The cheeseburger combo meal ($12.98) comes with crispy fries and your choice of drink. Don’t forget to peek at its daily specials for more delicious options. It may be a cozy spot, but trust me, it’s got one of the best burgers on the Windward side!

Follow @htburgershawaii on Instagram.