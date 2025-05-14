OCEAN-INSPIRED SUMMER MENU

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

STRIPSTEAK, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330) is unveiling an ocean-fresh lineup you won’t want to miss. Kicking off this summer’s events, the restaurant is hosting a Fish Sommelier dinner series and a special Ahi Carving Ceremony led by award-winning chef Michael Mina on July 26.

Dive into the Market Fish menu, where raw, grilled and fried fish preparations take center stage. Highlights include scallops drizzled with truffle ponzu and aioli, hamachi with hibiscus jus, and a broiled market fish served with Ho Farms heirloom tomato, cucumber salad and chili lime vinaigrette.

For more information and reservations, visit stripsteakwaikiki.com.

SUSHI, SIPS, SUNSETS

The deals are flowing as fast as the drinks, making Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar (2552 Kalakaua Ave.) the perfect spot to unwind. Swing by from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays for the Early Bird Special, where you can score 50% off select menu items. Don’t miss out on the Sunset Happy Hour, happening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. daily while enjoying fresh sushi, delicious drinks and a stunning sunset. Plus, enjoy live music every Tuesday and Thursday for an extra touch of fun.

Follow @sansei.hawaii on Instagram to see more deals and events.