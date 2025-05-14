ONE-POT WONDER: BEEF FRIED RICE DONE RIGHT

Fried rice is perfect for easy and fast weeknight cooking, as it is highly customizable and can be made with all sorts of veggies and protein. This beef version employs a traditional Chinese technique of velveting meat that quickly tenderizes tougher cuts. Simply mix the beef with cornstarch and oil (seasoned here with soy sauce) and let stand for 30 minutes (or even just 15 minutes, if that’s all you’ve got) before stir-frying until browned. Feel free to add more vegetables to this fried rice, like shredded cabbage or snow peas. Be sure to have all of your prep ready before cooking, as the process goes quickly.



Beef Fried Rice

Ingredients:

• 4 tablespoons neutral oil, plus more if needed

• 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch

• 12 ounces skirt or sirloin beef, sliced 1/4-inch-thick then cut into bite-size pieces (about 1 inch)

• Salt and pepper

• 1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion

• 1/2 cup finely chopped carrot

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

• 4 cups day-old cooked rice (preferably jasmine)

• 3 large eggs, beaten

• 1/2 cup frozen peas

• 1/4 cup sliced scallions, plus more for garnish

• 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine 1 tablespoon of the oil, 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce and the cornstarch and whisk until smooth. Add beef, season with salt and pepper, and toss to evenly coat. Let stand for 15 minutes, or even 30 minutes if time allows.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high. Add half of the beef and cook, stirring occasionally, just until browned, about 2 minutes. Using tongs, transfer beef to a plate and repeat with the remaining beef. You should have at least 2 tablespoons of fat remaining in the skillet (amount will vary depending on the beef); if necessary, add more oil to reach 2 tablespoons.

Add onion and carrot to the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and stir until fragrant, 30 seconds.

Add rice, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until well incorporated and warmed through, 2 minutes.

Push the rice to one side of the skillet and add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the empty side. Add eggs and stir until scrambled, then mix the eggs into the rice mixture. Add beef (and any accumulated juices), peas, scallions, sesame oil and the remaining 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and cook, stirring until mixture is well blended, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Season with salt and pepper.

Divide fried rice among bowls and top with more scallions. Serve warm.

Total time: 50 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company