SHAKE THINGS UP WITH A CLASSIC

By New York Times

Today

New York Times - Recipes

New York Times Photo

The daiquiri is a classic sour — that is, a family of cocktails made with spirit, sugar and citrus juice — whose simple, straightforward appeal has been obscured for years by frozen, fruity variations. One doesn’t need a blender to make one — just fresh limes, good rum and sugar. The proportions of syrup and juice can be adjusted, depending on whether you prefer a sweeter or more tart style.

Daiquiri

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces light rum

• 1 ounce simple syrup

• 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

Lime wheel, for garnish

Directions:

Shake all ingredients with ice until chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into chilled coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

Total time: 5 minutes, serves 1. 

