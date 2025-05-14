SHAKE THINGS UP WITH A CLASSIC
The daiquiri is a classic sour — that is, a family of cocktails made with spirit, sugar and citrus juice — whose simple, straightforward appeal has been obscured for years by frozen, fruity variations. One doesn’t need a blender to make one — just fresh limes, good rum and sugar. The proportions of syrup and juice can be adjusted, depending on whether you prefer a sweeter or more tart style.
Daiquiri
Ingredients:
• 2 ounces light rum
• 1 ounce simple syrup
• 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
• Lime wheel, for garnish
Directions:
Shake all ingredients with ice until chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into chilled coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel.
Total time: 5 minutes, serves 1.
© 2025 The New York Times Company