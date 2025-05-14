The ‘We Gotchu’ Acai Bowl

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Since it opened in September 2024, Aloha Acai has quickly made a name for itself in seven short months. Rooted in their deep family ties to Kaneohe, owners and sisters Uilani and Kehaulani Ho opened their food truck on Mehana Street, right outside the main parking lot entrance to Windward Mall.

The food truck honors their grandmother, Aloha Ho, who played a big part in the family’s connection to Hawaiian culture.

“We named it Aloha Acai after our grandmother, Aloha, who always taught us to spread kindness, love and compassion,” shares Kehaulani. Kehaulani and her siblings grew up speaking Hawaiian, and you’ll find elements of their cultural heritage sprinkled throughout the menu.

One must-try is the signature Aloha Acai Bowl ($15), an acai sorbet masterpiece topped with coconut, granola, pineapple, mango, banana and the garnish of the day. You can drizzle it with local raw honey, agave or condensed milk, and for an extra kick, add toppings like cacao nibs, chia seeds, Oreo crumbles and Nutella.

Switch the acai base for flavors like haupia, lilikoi, matcha, pitaya, mango or lava java.

If you’re looking for something with a little crunch, the Pineki Bowl ($15) is the perfect choice, featuring toppings like almonds, macadamia nuts, coconut and granola. For a classic acai bowl, go for the Ohelo Papa Bowl ($15).

While Aloha Acai is known for its vibrant bowls, its drink menu is equally as tempting, with a variety of smoothies, coffee and even Kangen water.

The sisters use Kangen water not only to clean the fresh fruit for their bowls and smoothies, they also offer it for purchase.

What sets Aloha Acai apart from the crowd is the experience. It’s not just about the food, it’s about the warmth and hospitality you feel the moment you step up to the window. With their “we gotchu” attitude, the sisters make it their mission to accommodate every customer and ensure you leave with a smile.

Visit Aloha Acai from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays for a refreshing taste of its tropical creations.

And, if you’re planning a party, the sisters are ready to bring their delicious bowls to your next celebration.

Aloha Acai

46-038 Kamehameha Hwy. (Mehana St.), Kaneohe

808-620-2541

Instagram: @alohaacaihi

How to order: Call, text or

in person

How to pay: Cash, Credit/debit cards and Apple Pay