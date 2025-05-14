YOUR NEW GO-TO COMFORT STIR-FRY

The key to achieving the signature sweet-smoky-salty flavor of Indonesian stir-fried noodles is to let the noodles cook, undisturbed, over high heat until you see small wisps of smoke. Javanese sweet soy sauce, also known as kecap manis, can be very sweet, so giving it a good cook will bring just enough of a bitter edge to its sweetness. If you’re making this dish for a crowd, don’t prepare more than two servings at a time, otherwise the noodles will crowd the pan and not brown properly, and you won’t get that smoky wok hei flavor. But don’t let all of this scare you from making mie goreng. This recipe, from Zulfikar Fahd, chef and owner of Java Bali Kitchen, an Indonesian pop-up restaurant in Toronto, is satisfying and versatile, a quick and filling meal that uses up the odds and ends in your fridge.



Mie Goreng

Ingredients:

• Vegetable or peanut oil, as needed

• 2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes, or 8 large peeled, deveined shrimp (about 1/2 pound), optional

• Kosher salt

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

• Ground white pepper

• 2 eggs

• 1 leek, white and light green part only, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

• 2 shallots, chopped

• 4 garlic cloves, chopped

• 4 to 6 cherry tomatoes, halved

• 6 ounces cooked egg noodles, thin vermicelli or thick, flat rice noodles

• 2 tablespoons oyster sauce

• 1 to 4 teaspoons store-bought or homemade sambal oelek (optional)

• 3 tablespoons kecap manis (also sometimes labeled sweet soy sauce, preferably Javanese brands like ABC or Bango; see Tip below), plus more to taste

• 1 cup chopped green cabbage

• 4 bok choy or gai lan (Chinese broccoli), separated into individual stalks

• 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

• Store-bought or homemade crispy fried shallots, lime wedges and sliced cucumber for serving

Directions:

Heat a wok or large cast-iron skillet on high until it’s very hot. (You should be able to hold your hand a few inches above the pan for just a few seconds.) Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil. If using chicken or shrimp, add it to the pan, season with salt and white pepper and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Crack the egg into the wok, seasoning with more salt and white pepper, and scramble together with a spatula until the egg is just cooked. Turn the heat down to medium.

Add leek, shallots and garlic, and stir until they start to soften and are fragrant, about a minute more.

Add the cherry tomatoes and egg noodles, and season with salt and white pepper. Stir until everything is combined. Stir in the oyster sauce and optional sambal oelek. If the noodles stick to the wok, add another tablespoon of oil.

Turn the heat to high, then add the kecap manis and quickly stir everything to combine. Let cook, undisturbed, over high heat until you see small wisps of smoke coming out of the noodles, about 1 minute, then stir again. The noodles will begin to caramelize, taking on a smoky flavor called wok hei. Repeat this process, scraping the sides of your wok in between, until at least half the noodles are darkened, but not burned, 2 to 5 minutes more. Taste, adding more salt, white pepper and sweet soy sauce if needed.

Add the cabbage and bok choy and stir until combined. Turn off the heat and drizzle with the sesame oil.

Top each serving with crispy fried shallots and serve with lime wedges and cucumber slices.

Tips:

Kecap manis, or sweet soy sauce, can be found in Asian grocery stores. You can also make your own with this recipe from chef Lara Lee: In a medium saucepan, bring 3/4 cup light soy sauce or gluten-free tamari with 1 1/4 packed cups palm sugar or light or dark brown sugar to a simmer over medium. Reduce heat to low and cook until mixture thickens to the texture of maple syrup, about 5 minutes. Let cool. Cover and refrigerate for up to a few weeks. Makes about 3/4 cup.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 2.

© 2025 The New York Times Company