Army, allies ponder Pacific role
KEVIN KNODELL / STAR-ADVERTISER
The annual LANPAC conference kicked off Tuesday in Waikiki as the military faces scrutiny over its presence in Hawaii. On Friday the state Board of Land and Natural Resources rejected the Army’s final environmental impact statement on its plan to renew a lease on state land at the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island. Above are Thai army troops at Pohakuloa as part of the 2022 rotation of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center alongside American, Indonesian and Philippine troops.