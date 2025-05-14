Bail is denied in attempted murder case
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gerhardt Konig, right, listens to defense attorney Thomas Otake in the circuit courtroom of Judge Paul Wong during a bail hearing on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gerhardt Konig, right, and defense attorney Thomas Otake listened to Wong during the bail hearing.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu police officer Tracy Spacek, right, took the stand Tuesday as attorneys spoke with Judge Paul Wong.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Judge Paul Wong listened Tuesday to deputy prosecuting attorney Joel Garner during a bail hearing for Gerhardt Konig.
COURTESY STATE JUDICIARY
Pictured are contents of a fanny pack that contained syringe needles and vials of drugs seized from the home of Gerhardt and Arielle Konig. Arielle Konig said the syringe and vials looked similar to the ones used by her husband in an alleged attack on her.