EPA orders closure of 5 illegal cesspools on Kauai, Big Isle

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued more than $231,000 in fines and ordered the closure of five large-capacity cesspools on Kauai and Hawaii island.

The fines were issued to the property owners, including the Harry &Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Haili Moe Inc. and Hale Nanea, citing violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

“By working to close large-capacity cesspools in Hawaii, EPA continues its commitment to protect precious water resources,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Josh F.W. Cook in a news release. “Each illegal cesspool closed represents increased progress toward cleaner groundwater, surface water, and beaches for Hawaii.”

Large-capacity cesspools are defined by the EPA as those serving multiple residential units, such as apartment buildings and townhouse complexes, or those at nonresidential facilities that can serve 20 or more people daily.

The EPA has reached settlements with:

>> The Harry &Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, which agreed to pay a fine of $158,000 and to close three cesspools in Lihue that were operating at a car rental location, office supply distribution center and multibusiness center. The foundation has already closed two of the cesspools, the EPA said, and is working to close the third.

>> Haili Moe Inc., which agreed to pay a fine of $21,671 and to close one cesspool at a helicopter tour agency in Lihue. Haili Moe closed the cesspool in mid-January.

>> Hale Nanea, which agreed to pay a fine of $51,723 and to close a cesspool at a 10-unit apartment complex in Kailua-Kona. The EPA said Hale Nanea is owned by Andrea and Paul Hartsough, who are working to close the cesspool by May 2026. The proposed settlement is available for public comment until June 10.

According to the EPA, cesspools — underground holes used for the disposal of human waste — collect and release untreated raw sewage into the ground, where disease-causing pathogens and harmful chemicals and pharmaceuticals can contaminate groundwater, streams and the ocean.

In Hawaii, groundwater provides about 99% of domestic water and about 50% percent of all fresh water used in the state. Untreated sanitary waste can enter groundwater and contaminate drinking water sources and shallow coastal waters.

Since a federal ban deadline in 2005, more than 3,900 large-capacity cesspools in Hawaii have been closed; however, more than 1,000 remain in operation, according to the EPA.