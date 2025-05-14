Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Mexican national to be removed after Hilo drunken driving arrest

By Peter Boylan

Today Updated 11:45 p.m.

Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM State circuit courtroom.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

State circuit courtroom.