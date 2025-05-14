On the Move: Elizabeth Yee

Punahou School has named Elizabeth Yee to its board of trustees effective July 1. Yee is a 1994 graduate with more than 15 years’ experience in public and infrastructure finance, currently as executive vice president of programs at The Rockefeller Foundation. She also serves on the board of Sustainable Energy for All and the advisory boards for Co-Impact’s Foundational Fund and Gender Fund, and is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.