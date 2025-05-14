UH’s Ginoza wins postgraduate scholarship

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii men’s swimmer Makena Ginoza was one of 42 student-athletes this past winter sports season to receive the NCAA’s Postgraduate Scholarship.

The NCAA awards the $10,000 scholarship to individuals who demonstrate outstanding academic achievements, athletic excellence and leadership within their communities. The student-athletes must have completed their final year of athletic competition.

Ginoza, a University High alumnus from Honolulu, graduated with a degree in sports and performance psychology with a minor in sociology. He also was involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Perception and Attention Research Lab (academic exploration and research excellence) and Malama I Na ‘Ahupua‘a (working in taro patches, Hawaiian temples, and fishponds across Oahu).

6 women’s tennis players make the grade

Chaminade placed four student-athletes and Hawaii Hilo had two make the College Sports Communicators Academic Women’s Tennis All-District Team, released Tuesday.

The Silverswords’ Carine Bleasdell, Selena Buttery, Kirra Carvalho and Kylie Ye, and the Vulcans’ Cami Oyama and Mila Srebro were honored.

To be recognized, individuals must be at least a sophomore both academically and athletically, have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 and have played in either 90% or have started in 66% of their team’s contests.