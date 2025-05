BASEBALL

>> Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Hit his 13th home run of the season in a 5-4 loss to Louisiana State, he has stretched his current hitting streak to nine. Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin) had two hits in the loss and carries a team-leading slash line of .364/.450/.687 this season and .336/.409/.609 in 168 career contests.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Mashed his 17th home run of the season in a 5-1 win over Iowa, tying Adley Rutschman and Jacob Melton for fifth on the program’s single-season list. The record is 28 by Travis Bazzana set last year. The next day he flied out to right field with runners on second and third in the 10th inning of a 6-6 tie with the Hawkeyes.

>> Cody Kashimoto (Punahou), Saint Mary’s: Had a big day at the plate in a 12-11 win over Gonzaga, banging out three hits with his fourth home run of the season. He scored three runs and is hitting .285 this season in his first year as a starter after hitting .182 the past two years.

>> Brock Perreira (Kaiser), Cal State Bakersfield: Had his first three-RBI game of the season in a 14-11 loss to UC Irvine, smashing a double and drawing two walks.

>> Koen Smith (Moanalua), Fordham: Stayed in the closer’s role despite his recent struggles and made the most of it, earning his third save in a 6-4 win over Dayton. He struck out both batters he faced to leave the bases loaded in the ninth and followed it up with another scoreless two thirds of an inning the next day to drop his earned run average to 8.61.

>> Kody Watanabe (‘Iolani), San Francisco: Hit his first home run since March in a 9-6 win over Portland, giving the Dons the lead in the seventh inning. He drove in four runs in the series on only three hits and is hitting .275 this season and .276 in 93 games in his career.

>> Sean Yamaguchi (Saint Louis), Nevada: Hit home runs in back-to-back games for the third time this season, going deep in a 7-4 loss and a 4-3 win against San Diego State. He was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the fourth time, tying a 20-year-old freshman record (held by New Mexico’s Jordan Pacheco) with his 10th home run in league play.

SOFTBALL

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Oklahoma: Hit her third home run of the season in an 8-6 win over Arkansas, helping the Sooners to the largest comeback in SEC tournament history. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll) paired hits for the first time this month in the victory, raising her average to .345. The championship game was rained out, handing the league’s co-championship to Arkansas and Texas. The Razorbacks begin NCAA Regional play on Friday against Boston.

>> Aleia Agbayani (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Found her power stroke with home runs in back-to-back games against Houston and Iowa State, collecting 11 of her 56 total bases for the season in the onslaught. The loss to the Cyclones came in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship, and the Cougars were not selected for the NCAA Tournamen. Agbayani finishes her college career with a .253/.370/.421 slash line with 10 home runs in 145 games. Senior Keila Kamoku (Kamehameha) is at .272/.355/.479 with 24 home runs in 190 games.

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Broke the West Coast Conference single-season hits record with her 77th, passing the record set by BYU’s Gordy Bravo in 2015. She had another hit the next day, a 15-4 win over Oregon State to clinch the West Coast Conference championship and send her to the NCAA Regional against Arizona on Friday sporting a .429 average in 52 games.

>> Kenna Higa (Kamehameha), Howard: Had two hits and drove in a run with a double to help the Bison to the MEAC Championship, heading into the NCAA Tournament against Duke on Friday with a .374 average for the season and .359 in her 85-game career.

>> Colby McClinton (Kamehameha), Cal State Fullerton: Hit her second home run of the season in the Big West Tournament, but the Titans fell to Hawaii 11-5 and to UC Santa Barbara 6-2. She has five career home runs and ends her junior season with a .378 average with 14 stolen bases in 48 games.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Keegan Gantala (KS-Maui), George Fox: Finished second in the pole vault at the Pac-12 Open, clearing 13 feet, 5.75 inches on his third try. It was his best finish in the event since the season opener on Feb. 8.

>> Joshua Sanders (Moanalua), Sacred Heart: Took second in the heptathlon at the New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association championships, collecting a personal-best 4,521 points with top-three finishes in all seven events and runner up in the long jump, high jump, 60-meter hurdles and 1,000 meter run.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: Dominated the pole vault event at the Pac-12 Open, clearing 14 feet, 6.75 inches to beat her nearest competitor by more than a foot. As if that wasn’t enough, she entered the 100 hurdles and finished in second place with a personal-best time of 14.21 seconds.

>> Jocelyn Saribay (Waipahu), St. Martin’s: Took fourth place in the hammer throw at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, covering 162 1/2 feet on her fourth of six attempts. It was the senior’s sixth straight meet with an effort over 160 feet.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> DiAeris McRaven (Moanalua), Long Beach State: He earned dual honors with as a second-team All-America and first-team Big West. He finished his senior season with nearly a block per set for the No. 2 blocking team in the country and picked up a national championship.