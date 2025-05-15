Police searching for car theft suspects who struck bicyclist in McCully

A 62-year-old bicyclist is in serious condition after he was apparently struck by a stolen car this morning in McCully, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Honolulu police have opened an investigation into a stolen vehicle incident, saying that after allegedly striking the cyclist, the suspects fled the scene and abandoned it. Officers are actively searching for them, HPD said in a social media post.

EMS responded to the scene at McCully and Citron streets — which is right near McCully District Park — at about 11:40 a.m.

Paramedics found the man with multiple injuries, including injuries to his head and lower body. They administered advanced life support and took the man to a hospital in serious condition.

Police initially closed McCully between Waiola and Date streets, and Citron between Wiliwili to Paani streets for the investigation, but reopened them at 1:45 p.m.

No further details were available.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 911 or contact CrimeStoppers, which accepts anonymous tips, at 808-955-8300 or via the free P3 tips mobile app.