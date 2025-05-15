HPD seizes cash, gambling machines in Kalihi

Honolulu police officers shutdown an illegal gambling operation in Kalihi.

“Illegal Kalihi Game Room – Gambling Devices & Cash Seized,” read a post this afternoon on HPD’s social media feeds.

When police raided the operation and how many devices and cash was confiscated during the operation was not immediately made public.

On May 8, HPD officers from the Narcotics-Vice Division, the District Five Crime Reduction Unit, the District Five Community Policing Team, and the Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant on an illegal game room on Kanakanui Street. They seized 43 gambling devices, drugs and cash.

More than $63,000 in cash, gambling equipment and other assets that HPD seized while shuttering an illegal game Thursday will go to the state.

City officials said Tuesday that the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney filed an administrative petition for asset forfeiture with the state Attorney General’s Office to forfeit the cash to the state as the proceeds of crime.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808) 723-3933 or use the online form.