L&L Barbecue on Maui shuttered due to roach infestation
The state Health Department has shut down an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant in Kahului, with a red placard, due to a cockroach infestation.
Health officials said the restaurant is owned and operated by Maui L & L Food Inc. at the Maui Marketplace Food Court in Kahului.
The red placard was issued during a routine follow-up inspection conducted on Wednesday that found even more cockroaches than during the first visit on Monday, when the restaurant was issued a conditional yellow placard for their presence.
The department had instructed L&L to complete professional pest control treatment before the follow-up inspection on Wednesday.
Officials said they observed roaches laying egg cases within the walk-in refrigerator and freezer door seals, and determined it there was an active, breeding roach population.
The establishment must meet the following requirements before another follow-up inspection:
>> Contact a professional pest control company and establish a pest treatment and monitoring plan to fully eradicate the active cockroach population;
>> Seal and repair all cracks and crevices along the kitchen floor and walls; and,
>> Prepare procedures that demonstrate control over pest prevention and control.
The establishment is required to provide an update and timeline for completion of the listed requirements by Friday.