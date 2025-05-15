Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, May 15, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Man arrested after allegedly striking 22-year-old with car in Nanakuli

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:40 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

A 33-year-old man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly ran over another man in Nanakuli, causing serious injuries, according to Honolulu police.

The incident occurred around 11:49 p.m. Wednesday in the Nanakuli area, where the suspect struck a 22-year-old man with his vehicle, injuring the victim’s legs and lower abdomen, police said.

Officers located the suspect nearby and arrested him at 12:25 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. He was arrested without incident, according to police.

As of this morning, the suspect was in custody pending investigation.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide