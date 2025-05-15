Man arrested after allegedly striking 22-year-old with car in Nanakuli

A 33-year-old man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly ran over another man in Nanakuli, causing serious injuries, according to Honolulu police.

The incident occurred around 11:49 p.m. Wednesday in the Nanakuli area, where the suspect struck a 22-year-old man with his vehicle, injuring the victim’s legs and lower abdomen, police said.

Officers located the suspect nearby and arrested him at 12:25 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. He was arrested without incident, according to police.

As of this morning, the suspect was in custody pending investigation.