Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, May 15, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Ocean Safety rescues swimmer, 20, off Spitting Caves

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 20-year-old swimmer at Spitting Caves just before 4:30 p.m. today, according to a news release.

The man jumped off the cliff, a roughly 50-foot jump, and was unable to swim to safety as strong winds and currents today pushed the man hundreds of yards offshore, the news release said.

His friend threw him a rescue tube from the top of Spitting Caves, which kept the swimmer afloat.

Ocean Safety rescue operators responded to the man via jet ski, and lifeguards evaluated the man, who was visibly exhausted and had swallowed large amounts of water, according to the release.

Lifeguards brought the man to shore at Maunalua Bay and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the man onshore, but he declined further medical treatment.

Ocean Safety said residents and visitors should “know your limits before taking risks in our ocean waters.”

“The currents and conditions can change without warning, putting your life and the lives of others at risk,” the statement said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide