Ocean Safety rescues swimmer, 20, off Spitting Caves

Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 20-year-old swimmer at Spitting Caves just before 4:30 p.m. today, according to a news release.

The man jumped off the cliff, a roughly 50-foot jump, and was unable to swim to safety as strong winds and currents today pushed the man hundreds of yards offshore, the news release said.

His friend threw him a rescue tube from the top of Spitting Caves, which kept the swimmer afloat.

Ocean Safety rescue operators responded to the man via jet ski, and lifeguards evaluated the man, who was visibly exhausted and had swallowed large amounts of water, according to the release.

Lifeguards brought the man to shore at Maunalua Bay and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the man onshore, but he declined further medical treatment.

Ocean Safety said residents and visitors should “know your limits before taking risks in our ocean waters.”

“The currents and conditions can change without warning, putting your life and the lives of others at risk,” the statement said.