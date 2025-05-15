Tesla driver, 38, charged with alleged road rage fails to show up for arraignment

A 38-year-old Tesla driver, charged with crimes related to an alleged road rage attack on a mother and daughter in Kakaako, failed to show up for his arraignment this morning.

Radimak remains hospitalized following a beating he sustained 4:25 p.m. Monday in the Halawa Correctional Facility.

A deputy public defender, who appeared via video teleconferencing from the Oahu Community Correctional Center, told an Oahu Circuit Court judge that Nathaniel Radimak is in the hospital.

The Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) said, in a response to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s request for information, that Radimak was “allegedly assaulted by other inmates in the housing unit” at the prison.

“He sustained injuries to his face and torso and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.”

The judge continued Radimak’s arraignment and plea to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 22.

The DCR said that since Radimak is a parole violator of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation system and a convicted felon in that state, he is in custody at a prison instead of a jail.

DCR said it could not provide further information because the matter is under investigation.

Radimak was charged with first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, a Class C felony, and two counts of misdemeanor assault, for assaulting the 18-year-old woman and her 35-year-old mother.

The daughter was parking her car on Halekauwila Street just after 6 p.m. May 7 when she saw a gray Tesla speed by, and she exchanged words with the driver, police said.

Police said Radimak got out of his car, and allegedly assaulted the two women and fled.

The 38-year-old allegedly attacked about a dozen drivers, mostly women, in Southern California, some attacks caught on video using a metal pipe.

He was paroled Aug. 28 in Los Angeles County after serving less than a year of a five-year sentence for a series of road rage attacks, according to a report by ABC7 Los Angeles.

Radimak also had an outstanding traffic warrant in Hawaii. He was cited Jan. 18, 2023 for speeding more than 30 miles over the speed limit and driving without a valid driver’s license.