Column: The transformative power of higher ed

By Wendy Hensel

Every commencement season is special to those who are graduating, and it is equally so for those of us fortunate enough to share it with them. Although I have participated in hundreds of ceremonies over the years, watching students cross the stage to receive their diplomas always moves and inspires me. That has never been more true than this year, my first as president of the University of Hawaii in a moment of unprecedented challenge for higher education.

Every day the headlines remind us of what divides us as a society. Universities are under attack, with their value and impact questioned in a world that feels increasingly polarized and at times mean-spirited. It would be easy to lose faith and question whether a college education remains worth the effort. However, having witnessed this year’s hats tossed in the air and the many layers of lei around our smiling graduates, I am more convinced than ever in the transformative potential of higher education. Commencement stands as a rare moment of unity and reminder of what is possible in this world.

The power of the university lies in its human impact — the personal stories of struggle and triumph, of generational dreams realized and barriers overcome. Many of this year’s graduates began their college journeys at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, facing unprecedented challenges from the start. A record number are the first in their families to earn college degrees. Others balanced work and family, spent late nights engaged in their studies, and traveled long, unique roads to reach this moment. For all of these students, graduation is more than just a celebration. It is a declaration of grit, achievement and as we know from data regarding lifetime earning potential of college graduates, a promise of a brighter future for their families.

The nervous smiles, the triumphant walks across the stage, the excited hands waving to family and friends all exuded what we most need in this world — joy. These moments are not just a celebration of individual achievement, but a profound reminder of the impact that universities have on society as a whole. Education is a force for transformation — it creates innovative opportunities, fosters upward mobility for families, and provides the research, skills and knowledge that can fuel our economy and enrich our communities for generations to come. Indeed, as Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

I extend my appreciation to the dedicated faculty, staff and administrators across our campuses whose tireless efforts made these celebrations possible. Our community deeply cares about the success of our students and the future of our state, and UH stands ready to play its part. In these unprecedented times, we will move our strategic agenda forward together to ensure that our students are prepared for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

To our graduates: congratulations on all you have accomplished. You are the future of Hawaii, and we are so proud of you. As you go forward, know that you carry the hopes and dreams of your families, your communities, and your university with you. We will be cheering you on every step of the way.

Wendy Hensel is president of the University of Hawaii.