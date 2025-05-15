Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, May 15, 2025 76° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: East-West Center failed to live up to core mission

Today

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A person waits for a bus in front of Jefferson Hall at the East-West Center on the University of Hawaii-Manoa campus, on April 15.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

A person waits for a bus in front of Jefferson Hall at the East-West Center on the University of Hawaii-Manoa campus, on April 15.