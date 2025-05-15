Letter: East-West Center failed to live up to core mission

A person waits for a bus in front of Jefferson Hall at the East-West Center on the University of Hawaii-Manoa campus, on April 15.

A recent article provides us with the perfect opportunity to turn what appears to be bad news into a chance for a very positive change for our East-West Center (“East-West Center funding at risk,” Star-Advertiser, April 16).

The sad truth is that the EWC is, in many ways, a failure. Instead of living up to its original mission — creating opportunities for cross cultural sharing, education and understanding — the center turned into what I believe to be a right-wing source of cooperation for right wing governments and military officials from the U.S. and other nations.

It’s time for the center to close — aided by the loss of funds for its militaristic mission to continue. Instead, the educational and cultural activities of the center can be folded into the University of Hawaii at Manoa program. That will honor its original and basic mission, and add to the excellence of similar programs at UH.

Joel Fischer

Waialae

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter