Letter: Immigration crackdown fractures U.S. rule of law

The Trump administration is arresting people without notice and flying them to El Salvador, whose government is paid to imprison these alleged criminals in a notoriously brutal prison. The fiction that the U.S. is not responsible is nonsense. When you pay someone to perform an act and participate in its performance, you are responsible.

People in this country unlawfully are subject to deportation. However, no deportation law, or for that matter no American law, allows the government to impose imprisonment sentences based solely on the unsupported assertion that they are bad people. A prison sentence requires proof of a defined crime. The Sixth Amendment provides such protections.

Trump ignores our laws and Constitution, and has his agents act like a bunch of thugs to cast fear into anyone that might incur his disfavor. In so doing, his regime ranks among the most nasty and shameful in history.

Dan Phillips

Kihei, Maui

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter