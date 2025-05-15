Letter: Order deprives public of independent reportage

Donald Trump’s war against an informed citizenry continues to escalate. The administration’s suppression of factual and critical information about its assault on our traditional values, our civil and constitutional rights, our security from illegal searches and arrests, our fundamental liberties and respect for the rule of law are grounded on its view that a free press is its enemy.

It has attacked mainstream media with baseless lawsuits and threats of stripping broadcast licenses to those who disagree with him.

Now, Trump is trying to kill funding for PBS and NPR, the last sources of truly independent, objective news and information. Sesame Street and other acclaimed children’s programs will be defunded because they have the courage to embrace diversity, equality and inclusion, values abhorrent to Trump.

Once all of the sources of information necessary for a truly vibrant and functioning democracy are restricted, our hopes for freedom will be lost.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter