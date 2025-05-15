Letter: Order deprives public of independent reportage

Thursday, May 15, 2025
76°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Donald Trump’s war against an informed citizenry continues to escalate. The administration’s suppression of factual and critical information about its assault on our traditional values, our civil and constitutional rights, our security from illegal searches and arrests, our fundamental liberties and respect for the rule of law are grounded on its view that a free press is its enemy.
It has attacked mainstream media with baseless lawsuits and threats of stripping broadcast licenses to those who disagree with him.
Now, Trump is trying to kill funding for PBS and NPR, the last sources of truly independent, objective news and information. Sesame Street and other acclaimed children’s programs will be defunded because they have the courage to embrace diversity, equality and inclusion, values abhorrent to Trump.
Once all of the sources of information necessary for a truly vibrant and functioning democracy are restricted, our hopes for freedom will be lost.
Francis M. Nakamoto
Moanalua Valley
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter