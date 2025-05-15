Letter: Trump given very short shrift by biased media

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Count the accomplishments: war between India and Pakistan averted; Houthis stopped from attacking ships in international waters; peace talks between Russia and Ukraine; a secure border; trade negotiations to equalize free trade with a goal of eliminating federal income taxes on those making $200,000 or less while making the very rich pay more.

Donald Trump is also working to eliminate bloat in our government, cut out unnecessary administrative positions, identify corruption and waste, cut drug costs, deport undocumented criminals and investigate fraud in programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. He’s putting America and American workers first, has a sound energy policy and is enabling new manufacturing opportunities. Not a word was said when Barack Obama deported 3 million people and saw a reduction of over 350,000 federal jobs.

With much of the media reports being negative, I find these actions, especially world peace, wonderful.

Gary R. Johnson

Kaneohe

