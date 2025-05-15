Off the news: Despite efforts, ghost guns still a threat

Thursday, May 15, 2025
Ghost guns appeal to criminals because they aren’t easily traceable to makers, sellers or buyers. That’s why public safety advocates want them gone; but finding or tracking them is tough.
Hawaii banned buying, making or importing parts for ghost guns in 2020, but they are still here; just Tuesday, a man was arrested for possessing ghost gun parts and second-degree reckless endangerment, after he shot into the air with the untraceable weapon.
Also this week, Rep. Jill Tokuda said she’d introduce a federal bill requiring that gun parts be treated more like fully assembled guns: tracked by law enforcement, and subject to regulation on buying and selling. State and county law enforcement say tracking would help.