Off the news: State budget supports public preschools

One example of how difficult it can be to keep one’s eyes on the legislative ball: Yes, House Bill 429 to secure more public-preschool teachers and equipment got snagged, failing to pass just a couple of weeks short of the 2025 session’s May 2 adjournment.

But no worries: The state budget bill, HB 300, has things covered, allocating $5.03 million in fiscal 2026 for 58 full-time hires, then $8.24 million the next year for 108 more staffers.

Early education is a good investment, of course. But it’s a bit unsettling to think of less-worthy, dubious projects that got funded without comprehensive public hearings.