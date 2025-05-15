Scoreboard – May 15, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii,

6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Ho’o Ikaika 9, Makules 4

Kupuna Kane 17, Yankees 70’s 10

Hui Ohana 17, Action 5

Firehouse 15, Na Pueo 12

Go Deep 14, Kool Katz 2

P.H. Shipyard 11, Waipio 5

Sportsmen 10, Fat Katz 8

Aikane 29, Bad Company 14

Praise The Lord, 13 Na Kahuna 9

Lokahi 14, Yankees 13

Kanaks 16, Islanders 4

Golden Eagles 13, Zen 5

BASEBALL

big west standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC Irvine 23 4 .852 — 38 11

Cal Poly 20 7 .741 3 34 16

CS Fullerton 17 10 .630 6 27 24

UCSB 14 13 .519 9 34 16

Hawaii 14 13 .519 9 31 18

UCSD 14 13 .519 9 25 23

LBSU 15 15 .500 91⁄2 22 28

UC Davis 11 16 .407 12 25 27

CS Northridge 9 18 .333 14 14 32

CS Bakersfield 8 19 .296 15 17 36

UC Riverside 5 22 .185 18 16 33

Note: Top five teams qualify for the Big

West Championship, which starts May 21

in Fullerton, Calif.

Today

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m.

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara

UC Riverside at Cal Poly

Cal State Fullerton at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at UC Davis

x-Long Beach State at Oregon State

Friday

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara

UC Riverside at Cal Poly

Cal State Fullerton at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at UC Davis

x-Long Beach State at Oregon State

Saturday

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara

UC Riverside at Cal Poly

Cal State Fullerton at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at UC Davis

x-Long Beach State at Oregon State

Sunday

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m.

End regular season

x-non-league game

MLB CALENDAR

July 12 — Futures Game, Atlanta.

July 13-15 — Amateur draft, Atlanta.

July 14 — Home Run Derby, Atlanta.

July 15 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 27 — Hall of Fame inductions,

Cooperstown, N.Y.

BULLETIN BOARD

‘IOLANI SCHOOL

‘Iolani is seeking a girls water polo program head varsity coach. Stipend range: $2,640 to $3,040 based on

experience. Send resume to ‘Iolani athletic director Wendell Look at wlook@iolani.org