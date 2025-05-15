Scoreboard – May 15, 2025

Thursday, May 15, 2025
Today
Updated
11:31 p.m.
CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
Big West: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii,
6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
FRIDAY
Big West: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii,
6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
SOFTBALL
Makua Alii
Wednesday
Ho’o Ikaika 9, Makules 4
Kupuna Kane 17, Yankees 70’s 10
Hui Ohana 17, Action 5
Firehouse 15, Na Pueo 12
Go Deep 14, Kool Katz 2
P.H. Shipyard 11, Waipio 5
Sportsmen 10, Fat Katz 8
Aikane 29, Bad Company 14
Praise The Lord, 13 Na Kahuna 9
Lokahi 14, Yankees 13
Kanaks 16, Islanders 4
Golden Eagles 13, Zen 5
big west standings
Conference Overall
W L Pct. GB W L
UC Irvine 23 4 .852 — 38 11
Cal Poly 20 7 .741 3 34 16
CS Fullerton 17 10 .630 6 27 24
UCSB 14 13 .519 9 34 16
Hawaii 14 13 .519 9 31 18
UCSD 14 13 .519 9 25 23
LBSU 15 15 .500 91⁄2 22 28
UC Davis 11 16 .407 12 25 27
CS Northridge 9 18 .333 14 14 32
CS Bakersfield 8 19 .296 15 17 36
UC Riverside 5 22 .185 18 16 33
Note: Top five teams qualify for the Big
West Championship, which starts May 21
in Fullerton, Calif.
Today
UC San Diego at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m.
Cal State Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara
UC Riverside at Cal Poly
Cal State Fullerton at UC Irvine
Cal State Northridge at UC Davis
x-Long Beach State at Oregon State
Friday
x-Long Beach State at Oregon State
Saturday
Sunday
UC San Diego at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m.
End regular season
x-non-league game
MLB CALENDAR
July 12 — Futures Game, Atlanta.
July 13-15 — Amateur draft, Atlanta.
July 14 — Home Run Derby, Atlanta.
July 15 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.
July 27 — Hall of Fame inductions,
Cooperstown, N.Y.
BULLETIN BOARD
‘IOLANI SCHOOL
‘Iolani is seeking a girls water polo program head varsity coach. Stipend range: $2,640 to $3,040 based on
experience. Send resume to ‘Iolani athletic director Wendell Look at wlook@iolani.org