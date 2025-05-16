Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Flood advisory issued for Hawaii island

A flood advisory is in effect for Hawaii County until 6 p.m. today due to flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

Forecasters warn of minor flooding on roads, and drainage areas and in streams.

At 2:57 p.m., the radar showed heavy rain over the North Kona and South Kohala Districts on Hawaii County with rain falling at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Puuanahulu, Holualoa, Kalaoa, Honalo, Puako, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Honaunau, Waikoloa Beach, Mauna Lani, Waikii and Kona International Airport.

