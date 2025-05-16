Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, May 16, 2025 80° Today's Paper

Breaking News

HPD looking for man who tried to kidnap 10-year-old in Kalihi

By Peter Boylan

Today

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who tried to take a 10-year-old student from a bathroom at Kalihi Waena Elementary School this morning.

According a Honolulu Police Department highlight, shortly before 9 a.m., an “adult male suspect attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old student in a bathroom at Kalihi Waena Elementary School.”

“The suspect grabbed the victim and demanded money. The victim had nothing to give, and the suspect threatened to kidnap the child. The victim screamed and managed to escape to safety,” according to HPD.

The man ran away before police or school officials could intervene. He is described as a Filipino male wearing a black ski mask, reading glasses, with gray hair protruding from under the mask, jeans, a black shirt, no shoes, and speaking with “a Filipino accent,” according to police.

He was seen driving a white, older-model Ford truck, rusted,with gray rims.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect. Call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide