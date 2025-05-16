State, city officials urge safety on roads during graduations

State and city officials are urging patience and caution as graduation ceremony season gets underway, creating potential traffic jams.

Officials are expecting 46 state high school commencement ceremonies for more than 11,000 students across Hawaii, including 25 on Oahu, with many to be held at Blaisdell Center, Waikiki Shell, and Hawai‘i Convention Center. Graduation ceremonies for 10 University of Hawaii campuses, meanwhile, are scheduled to take place this weekend.

“Graduation is such a special time for our students, families and schools. We’re proud of the Class of 2025 and excited to celebrate all that they’ve accomplished,” said state Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “With so many ceremonies happening across the state over the next two weeks, we’re asking everyone to plan ahead, expect heavier traffic near venues, and drive with aloha. Mahalo to the City and County of Honolulu and all of our partners for helping to keep these celebrations safe and smooth for everyone attending.”

To mitigate traffic and make all the events more enjoyable for everyone, the City and State are jointly alerting graduates, their families, and their friends, to important information regarding City venues:

>> Parking lots will open two hours in advance of ceremonies at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center campus and the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell

>> Parking will cost $8 per vehicle at the Blaisdell.

>> Parking is free in the lot at Waikiki Shell.

>> No tailgating or picnicking is permitted at the Blaisdell or Waikiki Shell.

The City Department of Transportation Services said it will be monitoring traffic flow around city venues and coordinating traffic lights to keep vehicles moving. DTS reminds the public that alternative transportation options such as The Bus and Biki reduce the number of vehicles on roads and in parking lots.

“Motorists are asked to slow down and drive with aloha to ensure safe, fun, and memorable graduation ceremonies,” said city officials in a news release.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation, meanwhile, says residents can anticipate increased traffic near graduation venues, and encourages them to us GoAkamai, Google maps, and Waze to plan out their routes ahead of time.

DOT is urging everyone to travel safely on Hawaii’s roads, considering a 51% jump in traffic fatalities so far this year, due to contributing factors such as speed, impairment, failure to yield, and other errors.

“One of the best ways we can honor and celebrate our graduates is to prioritize safety on our roadways to prevent more fatalities,” said DOT Director Ed Sniffen in a news release. “This includes following the posted speed limit, obeying all traffic laws, not driving impaired, and avoiding distractions while on the road, whether you’re driving a vehicle, a pedestrian, or riding a bicycle or motorcycle.”

