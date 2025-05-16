Letter: Insurers should have calculated wildfire risk

An excavator works on a residential lot on Komo Mai Street in Lahaina on Aug. 1, 2024, as the process of rebuilding homes destroyed during the 2023 Maui wildfires begins.

Subrogation is the process by which insurance companies attempt to recover claims paid. The laws and court cases surrounding subrogation can be difficult to decipher. I am not a lawyer, so I try to understand things based on common sense and fairness.

Insurance companies use the underwriting process to assess and quantify financial risk. Insurers perform underwriting to determine the amount of premiums to charge. Insurers now assert that they are entitled to recover funds from Hawaiian Electric and others they believe are at fault for causing the Lahaina wildfire. They say that corrective action not taken after prior wildfires entitles them to pursue losses in court.

If the insurers knew that corrective action was not taken, shouldn’t they have considered that in their underwriting? Wouldn’t the premiums they collected reflect those risks? In essence, insurers are saying they want others to pay for their underwriting mistake. Is that fair?

Doug Tonokawa

Kailua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter