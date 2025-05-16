Letter: No comparison between public and social media

Before anyone supports cutting the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s budget, consider what NPR and PBS have given us: reliable and ethical coverage of Watergate, the Iran hostage crisis, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, the 2008 financial crisis, the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack and the 2023 Maui wildfires. Two NPR journalists even gave their lives covering the War on Terror. This is principle- centered journalism.

Compare that to what social media has delivered: viral distractions like “the dress,” the Bird Box challenge and Gorilla Glue girl. If you prefer to get your information from there, have at it, but do not deny the right of others to access a free and independent point of view.

Journalism requires more than pictures, tweets and “truths.” Integrity matters. The ones most threatened by truth are those who lie. Protect the freedom of the press and speech, you protect democracy.

James Faumuina

Member, HPR Community Advisory Board

