Letter: Return to manufacturing can build U.S. prosperity

A recent letter recognized the “disposal” of the American industrial manufacturing economy some 40 years ago. The U.S. has become a service-financial-retail economy that has created a $37 trillion national debt from which there is no sign of recovery, and its continuation is unsustainable.

The U.S. cannot manufacture many of its goods without foreign parts. It also imports many basic medical supplies from overseas, including China. The U.S. could not defend itself in a prolonged war against an adversary like China.

To reduce the national debt, the U.S. must overcome trade barriers by establishing fair trade practices, reducing unnecessary expenses and reestablishing a manufacturing economy.

To be successful, Americans must overcome greed, forgo government freebies, turn to hard work versus soft jobs and strive to do better in school and college. The people who created this debt are gone or helpless to fix it.

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

