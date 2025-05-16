Letter: UH Lab School’s fate must be decided in open

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I’m deeply concerned about the University of Hawaii’s vague plan to displace University Laboratory School (ULS), the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s College of Education and the UH Children’s Center Preschool to make room for what could be a shopping center.

It’s unacceptable that our state’s flagship public university would prioritize profit over education. ULS has been a cornerstone of innovation in Hawaii for more than a century, shaping students and serving as a national model for curriculum development.

These schools and programs are vital to our community, and their future shouldn’t be decided behind closed doors. The lack of transparency is troubling, and the consequences of this decision will be felt for generations.

I urge UH and our state leaders to protect these essential institutions. Hawaii deserves better than to see education sacrificed for commercial gain.

Wilbur Wong

Punchbowl

