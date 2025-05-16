Off the news: Par Hawaii dinged for waste violation

Par Hawaii, which operates the state’s only oil refinery, has been fined $169,500 for violating Hawaii’s hazardous waste management laws. The state Department of Health found that in October 2023, Par shipped six drums of waste to Utah, improperly labeling contents as nonhazardous when that wasn’t the case.

Par’s president apologized for the incident, and said the company has since implemented new procedures to prevent a recurrence. Let’s hope that’s the case — and that the mishandling was a one-off.