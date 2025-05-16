Off the news: PSA: Vintage mortars can be dangerous

Roads near the Hawaii Kai police substation were closed for about an hour Wednesday afternoon after a couple of mortar rounds were brought into the station. That prompted the cops to call Army bomb-disposal specialists for a removal operation: gingerly carrying the shells across Kalanianaole Highway to the Maunalua Bay parking lot, where they could be checked and defused safely.

Friendly reminder: Intact mortars on the ground may be explosive, even if they’re very old. The two shells turned in Wednesday were potentially live M49A2s, “high explosive” mortar shells that can be lethal. The Honolulu Police Department advises anyone who finds unexploded ordnance to call 911 — and not to touch it.