Hawaii troops forge alliances in Philippines
EDWARD BUNGUBUNG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Philippine marines fire artillery at targets in the Luzon Strait during a live-fire exercise on a beach outside Aparri, Philippines.
EDWARD BUNGUBUNG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, members of the Kaneohe-based 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment and the Philippine marine corps take positions on a berm near the northern Philippine town of Aparri as they practice coastal defense operations during Exercise Balikatan.
EDWARD BUNGUBUNG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Members of the Kaneohe-based 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment and the Philippine marine corps take fighting positions at a beach near the northern Philippine town of Aparri during Exercise Balikatan.
EDWARD BUNGUBUNG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
At top, a member of the Kaneohe-based 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment looks out at the Luzon Strait.
EDWARD BUNGUBUNG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, a member of the regiment, left, exchanges patches with members of the Philippine coast guard in Zambales province.